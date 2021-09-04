Santa Fe Symphony to perform for first time this year

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Symphony will be performing live at the Lensic Performing Arts Center beginning September 12 for the first time this year. Award-winning violinist Alexi Kenney, along with Guillermo Figueroa will join together for the “Duet of Two Violins and String Orchestra.”
Story continues below:
- Unemployment: Businesses react to unemployment benefits ending
- Trending: Video shows moments shots rang out near Christ Lutheran School
- Weird: ‘He’s a wanderer’: Frankie, the 125-pound tortoise is missing in Madrid
- Community: APD officer released from hospital two weeks after shootout
- KRQE En Espanol: KRQE En Español: Jueves 2 de Septiembre 2021
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours will be required to attend. Tickets are available online.