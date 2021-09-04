Santa Fe Symphony to perform for first time this year

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Symphony will be performing live at the Lensic Performing Arts Center beginning September 12 for the first time this year. Award-winning violinist Alexi Kenney, along with Guillermo Figueroa will join together for the “Duet of Two Violins and String Orchestra.”

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours will be required to attend. Tickets are available online.

