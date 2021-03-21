Santa Fe symphony teams up with Meow Wolf for virtual concert

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of New Mexico’s most impressive arts groups have teamed up for a truly unique concert series. The Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra collaborated with Meow Wolf to kick off the Spring Virtual Concert Series.

The symphony orchestra is thankful for the viewership and support they’ve received during the pandemic, and want to encourage people to help them keep the arts alive in New Mexico. “Please remember that the performing arts are one of the hardest-hit sectors by the COVID-19 crisis, and will undoubtedly be one of the last to recover. Please consider making a tax-deductible contribution to support the Santa Fe Symphony, and its wonderful musicians,” said Daniel Crupi, executive director of the Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra.

More information on the symphony and ways to give support are available online.