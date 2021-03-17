Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus holds virtual concert at Meow Wolf

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique virtual concert is coming to Meow Wolf. The Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus is launching its spring series with a concert at Meow Wolf.

The free concert will feature various exhibits. “We’re using as many different facets of the exhibit as possible. I think we used nine or ten different rooms throughout the Meow Wolf exhibit, the House of Eternal Return exhibit, throughout the course of the concert. There’s 11 pieces on the concert so it’s really an eclectic variety of music and variety of the venue,” said Executive Director of the Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus Daniel Crupi.

Tickets for the start of the series, “Music of the Universe” virtual concert are free however, they are required to view the event and are available online. The event will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 21.