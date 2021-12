ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos took game one of the Rio Grande Rivalry but are set to face the Aggies again on Monday night. Game one was a very high-scoring affair, 101-94 but UNM coach Richard Pitino doesn't expect that same type of offense the second time around.

"I think we got a lot of points from the foul line, 35 points I believe from the foul line, that's a lot of points," says Pitino. "We gave up 27, you know, offensively did some good things. In hindsight, we scored 101 points sure, but we gave up 94. I think both coaches understand that our defense got to get significantly better."