Santa Fe Opera to offer online seminars for 2021 season

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Opera announced on Friday they will begin to offer a series of online seminars and conversations beginning January 19.

The series, entitled “Consider the Source,” will be led by Dr. Jennifer Rhodes and will be based on the literary source materials behind the 2021 Festival Season. According to a news release, participants will explore how the text source for each opera has influenced that production’s creation, including its concept, designs, role interpretations, and more.

The conversations are free and available through the opera’s YouTube channel. The days of conversations are January 19, February 16, March 16, April 20, and May 18 at 6:00 p.m. The conversations should run about 25 minutes and will stay on the channel through August.

The seminars are meant to take a deeper dive into the source material and include a discussion and opportunities for participants to contribute. Tickets for the seminars are $30 per session or $150 for all five sessions. They will happen at 2:00 p.m. on January 21 (sold out), February 18, March 18, April 22, and May 20. Registration for these seminars is limited to 24 people and sessions will run for 75 minutes. People can register on the Consider the Source website.