Santa Fe Opera providing free live opera options

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Opera is partnering with local community groups for free “Opera in the Park” performances next week. Performances by local youth talent will start the event at 3:30 p.m. with the Santa Fe Opera starting at 4:00 p.m.

Next Sunday, the opera will perform “The Marriage of Figaro” and on Monday, “Eugene Onegin.” The event will take place at Villa Linda Park near Santa Fe Place Mall.

In Albuquerque, the opera is also offering the “Figaro” on Sunday at Civic Plaza starting at 7:30 p.m. and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Monday. More information is available