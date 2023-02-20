SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe Recreation Division is offering a Spring Break Camp that will be packed full of activities. The camp is open to youth ages 6 to 12 at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. It will take place Mar. 20 through 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Activities include swimming, ice skating, court sports, outdoor recreation, and more. Fees for the program are based on a sliding scale and parents or guardians are asked to provide lunch and snacks for their kids each day.

Registration for the camp is on a first-come, first-served basis. In order to enroll, parents or guardians must provide proof of age for their kids through official documentation. Proof of income from the most recent household tax return or from a pay stub is required to determine program fees for each member.

Sliding scale program fees – based on annual income

$50,001 and above – $40 per day camp

$36,001-$50,000 – $30 per day camp

$25,701-$36,000 – $20 per day camp

$10,000-$25,700 – $15 per day camp

For more information or to register for the camp, contact Melissa Bustos at (505) 955-4005 or mabustos@santafenm.gov; or Kylun Stanfield at (505) 955-4014 or kwstanfield-boza@santafenm.gov.