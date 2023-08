SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is hosting a free movie night for teens ages 13 to 18 on Friday, August 18. The movie night will begin with a showing of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at 6 p.m. and will end with the film “A Quiet Place” at 8 p.m.

The screenings will take place at Swan Park on Jaguar Drive. The city will provide free Coca-Cola refreshments, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and snacks.