ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the start of the new year, Sandia Resort and Casino has announced an extension of its hours. The casino will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. seven days a week.

The new closing time will allow visitors to stay longer at the casino, extending weekday operation by four hours and extending weekend operation by two hours each day. Prior to the extension, Sandia Resort and Casino was open until 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday and until 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

The casino reports that attendance, demand, and staffing numbers are back to pre-pandemic levels. The resort and casino says, “We are thrilled to provide our extraordinary service now until 4 a.m. every day. There will be a lot more announcements coming soon, so stay tuned.”