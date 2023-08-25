FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan College is inviting community members to a free outdoor movie night on Friday, September 22. The screening will be of the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and will begin at 7 p.m. at Graduation Plaza.

Those who attend are encouraged to bring their own blankets and refreshments, but the Colores Student Club will also have concessions available for purchase. The movie night is being put on by the San Juan College Library, the SJC Herencia Latina Center, and the student-run Campus Activity Board.