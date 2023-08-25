FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan College Foundation will be hosting a pickleball tournament on Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1, as a fundraiser. The money raised will go toward the foundation’s efforts as a non-profit, providing private sector resources for the San Juan College.

This will be the foundation’s second tournament; it will include men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles at levels 3.0, 3.5, and 4.0. The foundation will also be hosting a mixed doubles recreational tournament with a less competitive format. The pickleball games will all take place at the Brookside Pickleball Courts on Dustin Avenue.

The cost of registering for the tournament is $50 for the first event and $25 for the second event. Registration will be open through Friday, September 15, and can be completed at this link.