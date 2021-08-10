San Juan Brewfest returns for 2-day festival

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Organizers of the San Juan Brewfest in Durango are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to get in. The event is the region’s largest beer and music festival. It celebrates the end of Durango’s summer season and has sold out in the last several years.

Organizers say they monitored local COVID infection rates and that the requirement is the best option to keep the community safe. The festival runs from August 28-29. This is the first time the festival will be done in two days.

For more information visit https://sanjuanbrewfest.com/.