(KRQE) — Alec Baldwin is now on the new “Rust” film set in Montana. Baldwin resumed filming on the western movie Friday at the Yellowstone Film Ranch.

Friday was the day prosecutors formally dismissed his criminal charges over the 2021 shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

After the shooting, the production relocated from Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe to Montana,

Baldwin and several other principal actors are still involved. Filming is expected to be complete next month.