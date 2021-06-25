Ruidoso Downs Race Track to kick off after-hours concert series

RUIDOSO DOWNS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Ruidoso Downs Race Track has announced a series of open-air concerts that will take place every Saturday evening in July following the races. The concerts will kick off on July 3 and will take place in the center grandstand with free admission.

Each show will start with a warm-up band following the races. A featured band will take the stage immediately after around 8 p.m. There will be no admission or cover charge and seats will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

In a press release, the Ruidoso Downs Race Track says the Yarbrough Band from Las Cruces will perform at 5 p.m. and will be followed by Dunn and Brooks, a Brooks and Dunn tribute band, at 8 p.m. On July 10, award-winning Coby Carter will take the stage while a George Strait tribute band, King George, will headline on July 17.

The Kenny Chesney tribute band, Barefoot Nation from Dallas, Texas heads to stage on July 24 and will play both current and classic Kenny Chesney songs.

Concert Series schedule