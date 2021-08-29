Route 66 Street Rod Nationals hits Expo NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Street Rod Association wrapped up the final day of its car show in Albuquerque on Sunday. The Route 66 Street Rod Nationals was held over the last three days at Expo New Mexico.

It featured a variety of classic cars, custom trucks, street rods, and lowriders. Cars 30 years and older came from all across the country, with the farthest traveling from Florida. A handful of cars were chosen to win awards.

There was also a swap meet, arts and crafts area, and a building full of vendors selling car parts. “This town has been rolling out the red carpet for our national street rod association, and we appreciate that. And of course, none of us leave here without eating some of that Hatch chile. Let me tell you, I’ve eaten hatch chile for five straight nights,” said coordinator Tom Wilkerson.

He adds that they are already planning for next year’s event.