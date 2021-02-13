Route 66 Casino reopens to 25% capacity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The general manager of Route 66 Casino Hotel has announced the casino reopened its doors on Thursday, February, 11. Under the initial reopening, slot machines, sports betting, the snack bar, and limited beverage service will be available.

The Route 66 Hotel and RV Resort are now open to 25% capacity. Officials say table games, bingo, all restaurants, and the Legends Theater will remain closed until further notice.

Guests to the casino will have their temperatures checked at the door, face masks will be required, and no smoking will be allowed inside. There will be outdoor smoking areas available.