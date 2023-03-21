ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell’s Spring River Zoo is hosting a “Kids Stampede” where children 12 years old and younger can participate in a half-mile run through the zoo. The run features special segments along the path of the run that show off some of the animal exhibits.

The rub will take place on Saturday, Apr. 8 beginning at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $10.50 per child. Kids will run in age groups broken up into ages 10-12, 7-9, 4-6, and under 4.

Throughout the run, kids will go through six “Stampede Stations” where they can do their best imitation of different animals. All participants will get a medal and a T-shirt, but the top runners will also get trophies.

Registration is available online at roswellconnect.com or at the zoo on the day of the event, beginning at 8 a.m. For more information, call the Spring River Zoo at (575) 624-6760.