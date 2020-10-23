‘Roswell, New Mexico’ TV series to film season 3

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office has announced that there will be a season three of the TV series “Roswell, New Mexico”, as it’s coming back to the state to film. The Warner Brothers production will shoot in Santa Fe, Las Vegas Albuquerque, and Madrid starting in October and will last through April 2021.

“‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Season 3 is injecting thousands of dollars into the New Mexico economy, as well as employing hundreds of New Mexican crew members. It’s great to have Warner Bros. and the entire team back for a third season of the show,” said Alicia J. Keyes, Cabinet Secretary, New Mexico Economic Development Department in a press release.

The show is a reboot of the 1999 TV show based on the “Roswell High” book series by Melinda Metz. It centers on a woman who discovered her boyfriend is actually an alien. Around 275 New Mexicans will be hired as crew members and about 2,200 locals will be employed as background and extras. COVID-safe practices will be followed during filming.

Latest News: