Rolling Stone names ‘Better Call Saul’ as best TV show of 2020

In this image released by AMC, Bob Odenkirk portrays Saul Goodman in a scene from “Better Call Saul.” Odenkirk reprises his role from “Breaking Bad,” in “Better Call Saul,” a much-anticipated, well-worth-waiting-for prequel airing two episodes Sunday and Monday at 10 p.m. EST. (AP Photo/AMC, Ursula Coyote)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rolling Stone has singled out Better Call Saul as one of its favorite television shows of the year. Earlier this week the publication released its list of the 20 best TV shows of 2020, with the “Breaking Bad” prequel being named its 1st most-loved show.

In its review, Rolling Stone wrote that the series “has become a true classic in the making.” It also stated that the TV show now rivals its parent show Breaking Bad. Season five of the show premiered in February and focused on main character Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as Saul Goodman, which creates unexpected changes for those around him.

Earlier this year, it was announced Better Call Saul” has been renewed for a sixth and final season consisting of 13 episodes that will air in 2021.

Better Call Saul Lovecraft Country Brockmire I May Destroy You The Good Lord Bird Normal People What We Do in the Shadows’ We Are Who We Are How to With John Wilson Pen15 Bluey Better Things My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name Dave The Great BoJack Horseman High Fidelity Ramy The Plot Against America Grand Army

Don’t Miss