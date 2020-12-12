Rolling Stone names ‘Better Call Saul’ as best TV show of 2020

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TV-Better Call Saul-Odenkirk_92676

In this image released by AMC, Bob Odenkirk portrays Saul Goodman in a scene from “Better Call Saul.” Odenkirk reprises his role from “Breaking Bad,” in “Better Call Saul,” a much-anticipated, well-worth-waiting-for prequel airing two episodes Sunday and Monday at 10 p.m. EST. (AP Photo/AMC, Ursula Coyote)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rolling Stone has singled out Better Call Saul as one of its favorite television shows of the year. Earlier this week the publication released its list of the 20 best TV shows of 2020, with the “Breaking Bad” prequel being named its 1st most-loved show.

In its review, Rolling Stone wrote that the series “has become a true classic in the making.” It also stated that the TV show now rivals its parent show Breaking Bad. Season five of the show premiered in February and focused on main character Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as Saul Goodman, which creates unexpected changes for those around him.

Earlier this year, it was announced Better Call Saul” has been renewed for a sixth and final season consisting of 13 episodes that will air in 2021.

Top 20 Shows Ranked by Rolling Stone

  1. Better Call Saul
  2. Lovecraft Country
  3. Brockmire
  4. I May Destroy You
  5. The Good Lord Bird
  6. Normal People
  7. What We Do in the Shadows’
  8. We Are Who We Are
  9. How to With John Wilson
  10. Pen15
  11. Bluey
  12. Better Things
  13. My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name
  14. Dave
  15. The Great
  16. BoJack Horseman
  17. High Fidelity
  18. Ramy
  19. The Plot Against America
  20. Grand Army

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Another chance for snow and rain returns to New Mexico Saturday.

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery