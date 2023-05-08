RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Ringo Starr has announced a new fall tour for 2023 and New Mexico made the list. The ex-Beatle will be performing with his All Starr Band at the Rio Rancho Events Center on September 20.

This year’s tour will feature a lineup that includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette. In a recent interview with Pollstar, Starr talked about what he gets out of performing. “Well, I love to play, I love an audience,” Starr said. “This is a known fact. I love the audience, they love me. We have fun on tour. That’s what it’s all about. I don’t do this to be miserable. I have a lot of joy, I get a lot of joy and I just love doing it.”

The fall tour will kick off in Ontario, CA on September 17 and end on October 13 in Thackerville, OK.