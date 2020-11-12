Report: Producer of 1997 Selena movie suing late singer’s family, Netflix over upcoming series

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A producer of a 1997 movie about Tejano music superstar Selena Quintanilla is suing her family and Netflix over an upcoming series, according to a People.com report. Moctesuma Esparza claims he owns the rights to Selena’s life story, and that he was shut out of making the Netflix series.

Esparza claims an alleged breach of contract in the suit, saying he developed a television idea to cover Selena’s life in the late 1990s, but it was never carried out. He filed a $1 million lawsuit against the late singer’s father and sister, along with the streaming giant, last week, according to the report.

Esparza produced “Selena,” starring Jennifer Lopez as the Texas-born singer who was murdered at 23 years old by Yolanda Saldivar in 1995. It grossed $35.5 million at the box office and Lopez was nominated for a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the singer.

Part one of “Selena: The Series” is scheduled to hit the platform Dec. 4.