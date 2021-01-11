Report: Company tells radio hosts stop stolen election talk

NEW YORK (AP) — The ownership group for several talk radio hosts across the country, including syndicated figures like Mark Levin and Dan Bongino, says its personalities need to tone things down or face firing.

Cumulus Media content chief Brian Philips sent an email to managers Wednesday, the day of the U.S. Capitol riot, saying the company had to help induce calm.

“There will be no dog whistles about ‘stolen elections,’ ‘civil wars’ or any other language that infers violent public disobedience is warranted, ever,” said the memo, first reported by Inside Music Media.

The memo said Cumulus would not tolerate any suggestion by its on-air personalities that the presidential election is not over.

“Please inform your staffs that we have ZERO TOLERANCE for any suggestion otherwise,” Philips said in the memo.

The company did not immediately respond to an AP request for comment Monday.

Cumulus owns 416 radio stations in 86 markets across the country, along with the syndication arm Westwood One.