Renaissance Fair this weekend in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Renaissance Fair is happening in Santa Fe this weekend. The 13th Annual Santa Fe Renaissance Fair began Saturday at El Rancho De Las Golondrinas.

They have a lot going on, including flamenco performances, a fairy village for kids, and several vendors from across the state, as well as a metalsmith, and armored fighting. “We compete in both duels and melee in events featuring as many as in larger events – 32 or more running at each other with unsharpened steel weapons, trying to bruise, but not seriously injure our friends,” said armored fighter, Andrew Savage.

People came dressed up in their most festive Renaissance costumes. Tickets are still available for Sunday.