ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced that they will be coming to Albuquerque to perform next summer. The concert is set for Friday, June 7, at 7 p.m., at Isleta Amphitheater. This will be the group’s first time back in Albuquerque since June 2003.

The concert is part of the group’s extended Unlimited Love tour; it was announced on social media on Monday. Planned stops include Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Cincinnati, and a handful of other cities throughout the United States.

Tickets through the Citi Cardmember Presale will be sold starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Tickets via the artist’s presale will be sold at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, using the code RHCP24. Tickets will be available to the general public starting on Friday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. All tickets can be purchased at this link.