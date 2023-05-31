ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Your trip to Santa Fe can be a little more magical this June. After a two-year hiatus, “Shakespeare on the Rails” is back.

On select train rides during June, passengers can see performances of excerpts from Shakespeare’s plays. The performances take place on the bottom level of the southernmost passenger car.

Local actors play out scenes for a half hour aboard the train. They’ll be dressed in street clothes and use props to bring brief acts to life, according to the Mid-Region Council of Governments, which coordinates Rail Runner trips.

The family-friendly performances are free with regular train fare. Eight performances are planned for the month of June. The schedule can be found here.