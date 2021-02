ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” is set to begin production soon. White Turtle Casting posted on their Facebook page saying they are looking for background talent for the show.

The agency says filming will begin in the second week of March and last about eight months. Production was supposed to take place last year but was delayed by the pandemic. In its run, the show already won a Peabody Award and has been nominated for 39 Emmy awards.