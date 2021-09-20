Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter in London

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Princess Beatrice with her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attend the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, in York, England. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP, file)

LONDON (AP) — Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have had a baby daughter, Buckingham Palace said Monday.The baby, who was born on Saturday at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.78 kilos). Her name was not immediately revealed.

The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed. Beatrice is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne.