Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter in London

LONDON (AP) — Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have had a baby daughter, Buckingham Palace said Monday.The baby, who was born on Saturday at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.78 kilos). Her name was not immediately revealed.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Bodycam footage shows arrest in Santa Fe County
- Trending: State fair organizers say event was massive success
- National: Gabby Petito timeline: Remains found in Wyoming fit description of missing 22-year-old
- Don’t Miss: Bernalillo County isn’t mandating COVID vaccinations for employees
The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed. Beatrice is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne.