Preparations begin for New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 31: New Years Eve revelers are seen during the Times Square New Year’s Eve 2019 Celebration on December 31, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather in Times Square in New York to ring in the new year. Infamous for its pyrotechnic light shows, celebrity appearances, and ball drop Times Square is one of many famous worldwide locations to celebrate the new year.

Celebrations will take place around the world including Sydney, Australia that showcases a dazzling fireworks display over Sydney Harbour as well as an indigenous smoking ceremony and lighted boat parade.

Edinburgh, Scotland hosts a three-day-long festival known as Hogmanay Celebrations. These festivities include gift-giving, and visiting the homes of loved ones and neighbors.