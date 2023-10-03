NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new television comedy series that was filmed in New Mexico and stars Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, and Benny Safdie will premiere in November.

“The Curse” will be available to stream on Paramount+ for Showtime subscribers on Nov. 10, before making its Showtime on-air debut on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m. MT. Guest stars include Barkhad Abdi, Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman.

“The Curse” explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show based in Española, New Mexico.

Stone and Fielder play the couple, while Safdie is the producer of the HGTV show. In the trailer released for the series, Stone and Fielder stand in front of a camera and introduce their next client, the Espanola Fire Department.

The Showtime and A24 co-production was co-created, executive-produced, and written by Safdie and Fielder. Fielder also served as a director, while Stone executive-produced alongside Dave McCary, Ali Herting and Josh Safdie.

The show began filming in and around Espanola and Santa Fe in June 2022. The production employed approximately 150 New Mexico crew members, 30 New Mexico principal actors, and 500 New Mexico background talent, according to the New Mexico Film Office.

The 10-episode series will premiere internationally on Paramount+ on Nov. 10 in Canada and on Nov. 11 in the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, South Korea, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.