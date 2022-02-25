ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You have the chance to see music from iconic movies played live by the New Mexico Philharmonic next month. They’re highlighting films scored by the legendary John Williams, whose work includes the themes for Raiders of the Lost Ark, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Jaws, and many more.

There’s also a costume contest so people can show up as your favorite character from one of the movies Williams has worked on and see if you win a prize. The performance is at Popejoy Hall on Saturday, March 12 and begins at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $24 to $80.