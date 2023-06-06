ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Popejoy Hall has announced its 2023-2024 season lineup and the stage will be packed with performances. Below are the planned performances with dates.

2023-2024 Broadway in New Mexico Series

Disney’s The Lion King October 18 to November 5

Hadestown December 6-10

Pretty Woman: The Musical January 25-28

My Fair Lady March 21-24

Beetlejuice May 9-12



2023-2024 Ovation Series

Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience November 17

Mariachi Christmas December 15

DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular December 17

Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance November 19

MOMIX: ALICE February 3

The Glenn Miller Orchestra February 18

Renée Elise Goldsberry February 24

Fahrenheit 451 February 25

The TEN Tenors March 1

The Pirates of Penzance March 3

PROUD TINA: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner March 8

Dinosaur World Live! March 15

Omnium Circus March 17

Trailblazing Women in Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly March 29

DRUM TAO March 30

Forbidden Broadway April 7

Complexions Contemporary Ballet April 13

Scrap Arts Music April 14



“Popejoy brings the magic to New Mexico and this season we’re excited to bring five world class Broadway tours, including the return of the majestic and awe inspiring production of Disney’s The Lion King, and eighteen of the best in touring performing arts including dance, music and theater from around the world.” Fabianna Borghese, Director of Popejoy Hall

For more informatin on Popejoy’s 2023-2024 season, click here.