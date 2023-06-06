ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Popejoy Hall has announced its 2023-2024 season lineup and the stage will be packed with performances. Below are the planned performances with dates.
2023-2024 Broadway in New Mexico Series
- Disney’s The Lion King
- October 18 to November 5
- Hadestown
- December 6-10
- Pretty Woman: The Musical
- January 25-28
- My Fair Lady
- March 21-24
- Beetlejuice
- May 9-12
2023-2024 Ovation Series
- Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience
- November 17
- Mariachi Christmas
- December 15
- DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular
- December 17
- Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance
- November 19
- MOMIX: ALICE
- February 3
- The Glenn Miller Orchestra
- February 18
- Renée Elise Goldsberry
- February 24
- Fahrenheit 451
- February 25
- The TEN Tenors
- March 1
- The Pirates of Penzance
- March 3
- PROUD TINA: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner
- March 8
- Dinosaur World Live!
- March 15
- Omnium Circus
- March 17
- Trailblazing Women in Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly
- March 29
- DRUM TAO
- March 30
- Forbidden Broadway
- April 7
- Complexions Contemporary Ballet
- April 13
- Scrap Arts Music
- April 14
“Popejoy brings the magic to New Mexico and this season we’re excited to bring five world class Broadway tours, including the return of the majestic and awe inspiring production of Disney’s The Lion King, and eighteen of the best in touring performing arts including dance, music and theater from around the world.”Fabianna Borghese, Director of Popejoy Hall
For more informatin on Popejoy’s 2023-2024 season, click here.