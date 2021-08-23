Poetry submissions wanted for Albuquerque Anthology

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is looking for poetry submissions for an upcoming anthology. In a press release Monday, the City of Albuquerque announced its Department of Arts and Culture are inviting poets currently living in Albuquerque or who have previously lived in the Duke City for three or more years to submit up to three poems inspired by Albuquerque to be considered for the University of New Mexico Press publication set for next year.

Submissions will be accepted through 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17 online. The release states the anthology will feature works by a wide range of living poets, Poets Laureate, and youth poets, as well as a range of kinds of poetry, including collaborative poems written and performed in Albuquerque and beyond.