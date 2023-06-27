NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is full of natural wonders and amazing views. We also have a ton of unique spots and museums to venture out and see for yourself. From toy trains to aliens to the telephone, New Mexico has a museum for just about anything.

In Old Town Albuquerque lies a museum definitely not for the faint of heart. The Rattlesnake Museum & Gift Shop offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to get up close and personal with real, live rattlesnakes as well as a way to learn about these state inhabitants in a safe environment.

Open Tuesday-Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Closed Sunday and Monday

Tinkertown | KRQE Media File

Since 1983, the Tinkertown Museum in Sandia Park has offered visitors a look into the artistic vision of woodcarver Ross Ward who for 40 years has carved, collected, and put together the wooden miniatures that make up the 22-room museum. Make sure to pay Otto the one-man band and Esmerelda the Fortune Teller a visit while you’re there.

Open Friday to Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Located in Alamogordo, the Toy Train Depot aims to preserve the history of railroading and educate visitors on the evolution of locomotion and the world of scale modeling. It’s a passion project John Koval shared with the community way back in 1987 and has been a staple ever since. There are also trains (albeit, still on the small side) to ride as well.

Open Thursday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Open Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Telephone museum still going strong in downtown ABQ

This unique slice of telephonic history is in Downtown Albuquerque and features four floors of exhibits. It’s not only a showcase for telephone technology but a wealth of New Mexico tied in as well. Ever want to know how a pay phone works? Never seen a pay phone in your life? This museum has you covered.

Open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Albuquerque Balloon Museum | KRQE File

A quintessential Albuquerque experience, sitting just south of the Balloon Fiesta field, the Anderson-Abruzzo International Balloon Museum showcases not only the history of the Balloon Fiesta but the history of ballooning itself. The museum also features the International Ballooning Hall of Fame focusing on those who have made contributions to the science, technology, engineering, and math contributions to ballooning.

Open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

International UFO Museum and Research Center | KRQE File

This list wouldn’t be complete without the International UFO Museum and Research Center in Roswell. Located on Roswell’s Main Street, the museum centers around the 1947 “Roswell Incident.” It’s a collection of written and recorded information about not only what may or may not have happened in Roswell but UFO research in general. A trip to Roswell wouldn’t be complete without a visit to this historic, fun landmark.

Open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.