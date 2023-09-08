ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday at the New Mexico State Fair, things got a little bit more competitive. For the second day of the fair, pig races took the spotlight.

“We’re at the New Mexico State Fair. It’s a really fun time. We just saw the pig races. After this, I think entertainment as a whole has peaked,” says pig race-enthusiast Jered Pino.

The crowds turned out to see the big races, and the athletes took the course by storm. The orange team had an early lead in the competition, but the green team took home the gold in the end.

For more pig racing, head to the New Mexico State Fair – open through September 17.