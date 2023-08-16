CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A family-run vineyard and farm near Carlsbad is hosting a pie festival on August 26. The Balzano Family Vineyard event will not only be filled with pie-making and eating contests, but will also include games, a petting zoo, wine tasting, and more.

The pie festival will take place on Saturday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Balzano Vineyard at 5230 Seven Rivers Highway. Local vendors will be on-site, so visitors can stop by to have some fun while supporting local businesses.

Balzano Pie Festival 2023

Bounce house

Games

Shopping

Food and wine

Kids’ activities

Petting zoo

Vendors to shop from

Pie-making contest (beginning at 1 p.m.)

Pie-eating contest (beginning at 3 p.m., must enter at 2:30 p.m.)

According to the Balzano website, the family began farming and ranching in northern New Mexico in 1912. In 2008, after several generations of family farming, a move to Carlsbad, and the purchase of the Seven Rivers property, the current vineyard was established. In 2013, the Balzano pumpkin patch and winery opened to the public.

To learn more about the festival, click here. To enter the pie-making contest, click here.