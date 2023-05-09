ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Color Wheel Toys will be hosting a skill-sharing event for community members on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Albuquerque. Anyone aged five and up can participate in the event to teach others a skill – ranging from braiding hair, doing a magic trick, taking care of a pet, etc.

The event is free to all ages; it is a fun way to engage with the community and pick up some new skills. The skill share event will take place at the patio of Color Wheel Toys on Fourth Street in northwest Albuquerque.

To share a skill at the event, fill out the form here. Color Wheel Toys is a locally owned store that sells toys and arts and crafts for all ages; for more information about Color Wheel Toys, click here.