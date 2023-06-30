GRAPEVINE, TX (KRQE) – We’re finally getting our first look at Meow Wolf’s new permanent art installation in Texas. “The Real Unreal” will open to the public of Grapevine, TX on July 14, 2023.

Meow Wolf Grapevine, TX

The fourth Meow Wolf exhibition (joining The House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe, Convergence Station in Denver, CO, and Omega Mart in Las Vegas, NV on the Meow Wolf roster) is made out of a storyline conceived by sci-fi and fantasy author LaShawn Wanak. According to a press release, It revolves around a mother and son, their chosen family, and the extraordinary events that open their house to a realm of expansive creativity. The release also states certain areas of the exhibit are reminiscent of the original Meow Wolf in Santa Fe.

“We’re thrilled to reveal these first looks of our newest exhibition. It’s been in the works for four years and is an awe-inspiring self-guided experience for visitors to get lost in. The Real Unreal’s narrative journey takes a leap through the spaces between universes and is the first major step in connecting the Meow Wolf story universe,” says Dale Sheehan, Senior Vice President and Executive Creative Director.

