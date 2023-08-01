RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is coming to the Rio Rancho Events Center in November and will have five shows.

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is an interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes, helping the pups as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay. The live show is based on the animated preschool series “PAW Patrol,” airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment.

Shows scheduled at Rio Rancho Events Center:

Nov. 24 – 6:00 p.m.

Nov. 25 – 10:00 a.m.

Nov. 25 – 2:00 p.m.

Nov. 26 – 11:00 a.m.

Nov. 26 – 3:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $40. A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $110. The VIP package includes a premium seat and an exclusive photo op with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

Tickets for all five performances go on sale on Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at the Rio Rancho Events Center Box Office or www.ticketmaster.com. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.