LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Pajarito Resort in Los Alamos announced it is adding a bonus weekend to its ski season this year. The season was initially set to end on Mar. 19 but has been extended for this weekend, Apr. 1-2.

The mountain saw 129 inches of snow this winter season and currently has a 38-inch base of snow. The general manager, Tom Long, says “Conditions are amazing for this time of year.”

Lift tickets are on sale starting at $29. The Santa Fe ski season has also been extended into April.