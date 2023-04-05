SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday that the second season of the Amazon Original series “Outer Range” has begun filming around Santa Fe and Las Vegas. The show’s first season, which premiered in April 2022, was also filmed in New Mexico.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production is employing more than 2,000 New Mexicans as background talent and resident crew members. In a news release Amber Dodson, the New Mexico Film Director said, “Returning series have become a big part of the growing film landscape in New Mexico. It is exciting to see a successful production like ‘Outer Range’ continue to choose New Mexico and for rural areas like Las Vegas to continue to see the economic benefits of a television series for two consecutive years.”

In season one, the cast included Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza and Olive Abercrombie.

Outer Range is about a rancher fighting for his land and family, who then discovers a mystery.