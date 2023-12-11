NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Golden Globe nominations are out and “Oppenheimer” could be in for a big night next month. The film about the physicist who led the Manhattan Project picked up eight nominations including Best Drama, Best Director for Christoper Nolan, and Best Actor in a Drama for Cillian Murphy. Much of the film was shot in New Mexico where the first atomic bomb was developed.

“Barbie” racked in the most nominations with nine but that film is in the musical or comedy category. Among drama, film experts predict the race could come down to “Oppenheimer” and the Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. “On paper, it’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” versus “Oppenheimer.” Two titans. Martin Scorsese versus Christopher Nolan, both films about pivotal moments in American history. Epics in every sense of the word. I think that’s the big storyline,” said Managing Editor of Fandango Erik Davis.

“Oppenheimer” is also up in a new category called Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Films need to gross at least $150M with two-thirds coming from the United States. “Oppenheimer” brought in nearly $950M in the global box office.