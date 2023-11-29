NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A documentary that showcases the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the events that occurred after the testing of the world’s first atomic bomb in New Mexico is now available on streaming services.

“Oppenheimer After Trinity,” created by Larry L. Sheffield—a Phoenix-based descendent of a Manhattan Project worker—is available to stream on Apple TV, iTunes, Google TV, Vudu, Fandango, YouTube TV, Spectrum, and Xbox.

Having deep ties to the southwest, especially New Mexico, it’s been an honor to show my film at local theaters and receive incredible support from New Mexicans who are so connected to Oppenheimer’s story. To expand that reach to national and international audiences through streaming services is an incredible achievement for me as a filmmaker and for New Mexicans whose history is now available to audiences across the globe. Whether you’ve seen Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and are looking for more about the man behind The Manhattan Project, or you’re a history buff, I encourage you to stream and see for yourself the rest of Oppenheimer’s story.” Larry L. Sheffield

“Oppenheimer After Trinity” won Best Historical Documentary at the Cannes World Film Festival among several other awards. For more information on the film and to view the trailer, click here.