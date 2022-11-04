ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What started as three friends wanting to create music instruction that would be an alternative to the western music education model is now celebrating its 10th year with a three-week residency in New Mexico. The OneBeat residency concludes on Saturday, November 5, at the Albuquerque Rail Yard with a half-day music festival.

Found Sound Nation, the group behind the OneBeat festival, started as a single-classroom program in the Bronx in 2012 and would eventually grow to include music instruction for detention centers and hospitals. “It’s just this idea that music can be so much more than performance; it can be collaborative music-making, it can be therapy, it can be a form of connecting with your elders,” said OneBeat Co-Founder and Artistic Director Christopher Marianetti.

The group eventually developed an idea for their own music festival, focusing more on collaboration. “We still present music and still make it a beautiful show, but before the show happens, there’s just weeks of exchange, and there’s weeks of meeting fans and meeting youth and exchanging with them,” said Marianetti.

Around the same time, The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs got in contact with OneBeat in the hopes of creating something close to what OneBeat already had in mind, and after submitting their idea, OneBeat was awarded a grant. The OneBeat festival is an initiative by the ECA as a form of cultural diplomacy.

The OneBeat X festival is a collaboration between Found Sound Nation and local contemporary art museum 516 ARTS and will include performances from 25 alumni and special guest artists from 19 countries. “The fellows that participate in the residencies come from all over the world and it’s a competitive program that brings together some of the most talented, accomplished, young musicians around the globe,” said Executive Director of 516 ARTS Suzanne Sbarge.

Marianetti is a New Mexico native and says he was excited to bring OneBeat to the Land of Enchantment. “I always found that, especially some of the first times where I brought people from outside of the United States to New Mexico, they were just blown away by the land and the landscape,” said Marianetti. “And I think the land and the culture here invites something, the state motto is one thing, but it just really invites people into an environment that they’ve never experienced before.”

The event at the Rail Yards will include food trucks and art installations organized by 516 ARTS. It will go from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The first hour will include more interactive activities, and from 4 p.m. on, it’ll be non-stop music. Tickets go for a suggested $10 donation and are available on the 516 ARTS website.