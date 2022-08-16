NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new trailer was released for a movie filmed right here in New Mexico, starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris. ‘End of the Road’ tells the story of a widowed woman who loses her job and moves her family cross-country to start a new life.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: City council votes to pause future ‘safe outdoor spaces’
- New Mexico: ‘Aggressive biters’: Invasive mosquito species on the rise in Albuquerque
- Crime: Police make arrest in Coronado Park murder
- New Mexico News Podcast: Albuquerque’s Muslim community leader responds to murders, suspect’s arrest
But things take a turn when her family becomes the target of a mysterious killer. Production for the film took place in Albuquerque, Los Lunas, and Belen and employed more than 400 New Mexicans. It premiers on Netflix on Sept. 9.