NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new trailer was released for a movie filmed right here in New Mexico, starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris. ‘End of the Road’ tells the story of a widowed woman who loses her job and moves her family cross-country to start a new life.

But things take a turn when her family becomes the target of a mysterious killer. Production for the film took place in Albuquerque, Los Lunas, and Belen and employed more than 400 New Mexicans. It premiers on Netflix on Sept. 9.