ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Hispanic Cultural Center is putting its own spin on the traditional Nutcracker story this holiday season. In this performance, guests will be transported to territorial New Mexico in the late 19th century.

To add some New Mexican culture to the performance, there will be Spanish dancers and characters that include southwestern snakes, sheep, shepherdesses, and more. The show has been featured in the Wall Street Journal. More information is available on the National Hispanic Cultural Center website.