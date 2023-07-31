ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the first two weekends of August, New Mexico playwrights will have their works in progress shown in front of an audience for the first time. Fifteen plays will be performed by local actors at the North Fourth New Works 2023 Festival from August 4 through August 13.

“From the playwrights, directors, dramaturgs, designers, actors; we are keeping it ‘New Mexico True’ with this festival,” says Danielle Robertson, theater program manager at the North Fourth Arts Center. The festival is in its second year and Robertson says its main purpose is to serve the playwrights.

“We wanted to figure out a way to really bolster the writing, the literacy, and the economic development of writers in the community,” says Robertson. “One way to do that is with the festival but of course paying them for the work that they’ve done. So what we have…some plays are coming to life for the first time; they’ve been sitting on shelves for three years – a lot of them were written in the pandemic – and having a platform where those things can get dusted off, figure out where the growth can be, and allowing a space for the growth to happen is really great.”

What people will see when they go to the festival are dramatic works that are still being written. “We have some scripts that are still undergoing rewrites even though we open [this] Friday,” Robertson says.

North Fourth New Works Festival | Courtesy Danielle Robertson

At the heart of this process is the dramaturg. They act as an outside observer who, Robertson says, is able to look at the play as a whole and is able to identify the gaps and the room for growth. “So they’re looking at it from an outside perspective and saying like, ‘From a dramaturgical standpoint, we want to make sure that everything is correct in terms of the time that you’re writing for, the words that you’re using belong in the time that you’re writing for, the historical accuracy of what you’re saying; things are lining up,” says Robertson.

The North Fourth New Works 2023 Festival starts on Friday, August 4 at 7:00 p.m. at the North Fourth Arts Center at 4904 Fourth St. NW with a night of six short works. Each night of the festival will have something different, from full-length plays to one-act productions. A complete schedule and how to get tickets are available on the North Fourth Arts Center website. You can also follow and receive updates on their Instagram page.