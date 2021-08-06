Central to close for Nob Hill Summerfest this Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend, Albuquerque’s second Summerfest is happening in Nob Hill. The event will include multiple stages of local bands, food trucks, show vehicles, and more.It will take over Nob Hill on Central from Girard Boulevard to Carlisle Boulevard.
Central will be closed completely from Girard to Carlisle starting at noon on Saturday, August 7 and it will remain closed until approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 7. Wellesley Dr. will be closed to the alley south of Central Ave. at 7 a.m. to build a stage. Any cars parked on Central will be towed starting at 12 p.m. Saturday, August 7.
The bus routes will be detoured on Saturday, August 7. Please visit myABQride.com for schedules and detour information. All streets surrounding the event area will be open as usual. Please be aware that there will be increased traffic in the area during the event.
2021 Nob Hill Summerfest
- The event will be from 5-8 p.m.
- The event area will be from Girard to Carlisle on Central.
- There will be 3 stages of entertainment: stage 1 is located at Central and Wellesley; stage 2 is located in the Tractor Brewery parking lot; stage 3, the NM Jazz Festival Stage, is located in the Fan Tang parking lot.