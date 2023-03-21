(WJW) — Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal on Sunday posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed on social media, worrying some fans.

“I’m always watching,” he posted on Twitter, telling his “NBA on TNT” cohosts Candace Parker and Ernie Johnson that he missed them.

At the time, O’Neal did not make clear what he was in the hospital for, but TMZ Sports reported that he underwent hip surgery and was recovering.

On Monday evening, Shaq cleared the air, telling fans to rest assured he was doing well.

FILE – This June 24, 2019, file photo shows Shaquille O’Neal at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

“To all the people who are worried and concerned, first off, let me say thank you. And lastly no need to worry, just had to get some BBL WORK AKA #hipreplacement,” he wrote in another tweet. “Thanks and love you all, but no need to worry and, yes, I’m fine.”

ET reported that the former NBA great underwent hip replacement surgery on March 15.

The entertainment publication also reported that O’Neal, who turned 51 on March 6, recently opened up about prioritizing his health. In December, he said he’d lost 40 pounds and planned to lose 20 more after the results of some blood work prompted him to get a checkup and improve his diet, ET reported.