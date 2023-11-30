SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office (NMFO) is celebrating film and television productions on Pueblo and Tribal lands. This is in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

On November 29, NMFO hosted an in-person event that highlighted the progress and continued need for Native American content creation. Native and Indigenous thought leaders in the film industry were on a panel to discuss the importance of Native American stories on the screen, representation in casting, and why New Mexico is a leader in this space.

“Indigenous voices in film are powerful, and New Mexico is proud to support Native filmmakers, production, and the stories they tell,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “The film industry also provides good-paying jobs and significant economic opportunities for the 23 Nations, Tribes, and Pueblos in New Mexico.”

According to an NMFO press release, 15 New Mexico Tribal lands and Pueblos have been used in 17 productions since 2019. Zia Pueblo, Zuni Pueblo, Ohkay Owingeh, Santa Clara Pueblo, Santa Ana Pueblo, Taos Pueblo, San Felipe Pueblo, Santo Domingo Pueblo, Nambe Pueblo, Navajo Nation, Mescalero Apache Tribe, Tesuque Pueblo, To’jajilee (Canoncito Reservation), and Sandia Pueblo have all been home to film and TV productions.

The release states the first film to ever be made in New Mexico was filmed on the Isleta Pueblo. It was titled “Indian Day School,” and was made in 1898 and produced by Thomas Edison.