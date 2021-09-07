NM Shakespeare Festival kicks off 11th year

MARLIN, Texas - Texas Brotherhood Ride rode through Marlin Monday afternoon, honoring fallen first responders. This year is unlike other years - they will honor all first responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice in Texas last year. "What we do, we ride for police officers and firefighters who had been paid the ultimate sacrifice and died in the line of duty," says Craig Brouillette, of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Their journey began in Houston, Texas, and they will ride to the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Colorado Springs, Colorado. "Today we're doing good. The team gets stronger and stronger every day. We have a lot of experience, cycles in here. All these cyclists are great," says Brouillette.