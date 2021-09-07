ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival is one of only 14 free Shakespeare festivals in the country. This homegrown festival is in its 11th year and is locally and professionally produced. This season’s shows are Hamlet and Twelfth Night. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m at either the New Mexico Veteran’s Memorial Park or the Westside Open Space Visitor’s Center. For a full list of shows, visit the New Mexico Shakespeare Festival website.
NM Shakespeare Festival kicks off 11th year
by: Anna Padilla